Newbury homes left without power because of cable fall

Nearly 100 homes have been left without electricity because of a fallen power cable.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) was alerted to a power cut affecting 90 houses in Newbury at 06:45 BST.

The company said engineers were at the site and customers could expect power to be restored by 15:00.

"SSEN would like to apologise to customers and to thank them for their patience," a spokesperson said.

