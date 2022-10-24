Newbury homes left without power because of cable fall
Nearly 100 homes have been left without electricity because of a fallen power cable.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) was alerted to a power cut affecting 90 houses in Newbury at 06:45 BST.
The company said engineers were at the site and customers could expect power to be restored by 15:00.
"SSEN would like to apologise to customers and to thank them for their patience," a spokesperson said.
