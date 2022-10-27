Debt-ridden Slough Borough Council appoints new chief executive
- Published
A debt-ridden council has appointed a new chief executive.
Stephen Brown, who became Slough Borough Council's chief operating officer in the summer, takes over from interim CEO Gavin Jones.
Mr Brown said he was "delighted" to be appointed to "what must be one of the most interesting roles in local government at the moment".
Mr Jones will remain a commissioner at the authority.
He had been appointed after the council issued a section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy, in July 2021.
Its previous CEO, Josie Wragg, was sacked for gross misconduct in March.
Mr Brown was the chief executive of Cannock Chase District Council in Staffordshire for 13 years and has also worked at the District Councils' Network, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and Wokingham Borough Council.
"I've been very impressed to see how much good work is still going on, how enthused employees are, and the sheer dedication to serving the residents of Slough," Mr Brown said.
"This is a tough and challenging time for Slough, but there is a way ahead, and I am committed to leading the council."
James Swindlehurst, the council's leader, said he too was "delighted" Mr Brown had been appointed.
"Stephen not only has a wealth of experience but because of his work alongside Gavin there will be continuity whilst providing the permanent full-time officer leadership we need," Mr Swindlehurst said.
"I look forward to continuing to work with him, providing stability and permanence to the leadership, benefiting the whole organisation, our staff and our improvement journey."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.