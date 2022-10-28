Wokingham Borough Council faces 'most difficult budget for 40 years'
A council leader says his authority is faced with setting its "most difficult budget for 40 years" because of multiple financial pressures.
Lib Dem Clive Jones, of Wokingham Borough Council, said its biggest challenge was rising inflation.
The leader claims it is the lowest funded unitary authority in the country and has been for nearly a decade.
A government spokesperson said councils have been given an additional £3.7bn this year.
Mr Jones told BBC Radio Berkshire the council has been making cuts and savings for "years and years" and "there are very, very few savings that are left to be made".
Earlier this week the local authority confirmed off-street parking charges would more than double next year in the face of its financial challenges.
'Through the roof'
For example, parking for up to an hour will increase from 80p to £1.30 and charges for up to six hours will rise from £3 to £6.50, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"Inflation is running at well over 10% now… but we are experiencing more than that [in some areas]. In some cases it can be 20%-plus and we don't get enough support from central government," Mr Jones said.
"Wokingham is the lowest funded unitary authority and have been for eight or nine years.
"We need to put the new bridge by Earley train station. The cost of it has gone through the roof. We would like to put a 3G football pitch somewhere in Earley but the cost of it is going up and up and up."
A government spokesperson said: "We have made an additional £3.7bn available to councils this year, including an additional £8.2m for Wokingham Borough Council to ensure they are able to deliver key services.
"Our Energy Bill Relief Scheme will also provide a discount for councils dealing with rising energy costs and we stand ready to speak to any council that have concerns over their budget."
All local authorities will set their budgets early next year.
