Special needs school plan for office block in Wokingham
Up to 50 children with special educational needs could attend a new school in Berkshire if plans are approved.
Odyssey Education wants to convert a single-storey office block in Wokingham into a new private facility.
Up to 24 pupils, aged seven to 18, would be admitted initially.
Brighter Futures for Children, a not-for-profit company owned by Reading Borough Council, said the facilities were "much needed".
A planning application has been lodged with Wokingham Borough Council to convert the building at Buckhurst Court in London Road, next to the A329(M).
If the scheme goes ahead places will be available to children from Wokingham, Reading and the surrounding area.
Brighter Futures for Children, which delivers children's social care, safeguarding and educational services for Reading, has already agreed to purchase places, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Odyssey Education, which also operates another school in Highgate, north London, said the building was "being redesigned to create a warm and nurturing learning environment along with specialist classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities".
Figures from January this year show about 1,500 children in Wokingham had an educational, health and care plan (EHCP) and the number is projected to rise to 2,400 by 2025.
