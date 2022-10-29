Slough bus station fire being tackled by emergency services
Fire and police services were called to a bus station due to a large building fire.
Thames Valley Police said they were supporting Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service at 02:45 BST due to a blaze at Slough bus station.
They said: "Cordons and road closures are in place, members of the public are advised to avoid the area."
The A4 on Wellington Street is shut in both directions, as is the A332 to Queensmere Road.
The B416 Stoke road is also closed.
