Carters Steam Fair says final farewell after 45 years touring UK
- Published
A vintage steam fair has closed for good after 45 years of touring the UK.
Carters Steam Fair is thought to be the world's largest travelling vintage funfair but Sunday was its final fixture.
The last stop was at Prospect Park in Reading, Berkshire, with four visiting steam engines powering the rides.
"I want it to go on but it can't go on travelling, it's just become too hard," owner Joby Carter said.
The fair has displayed vintage British fairground rides and stalls since 1977 and Mr Carter said every ride and vehicle has been "restored in the fashion it was and the style it was when it was new".
"I know the importance of it as a collection," he told the BBC.
"It's for the masses - there's no classes at a funfair [and] you will have the same experience on any of the given rides."
In April 2022, the Carter family announced that the funfair was for sale and Mr Carter said "with the shortage of labour, we just never stopped working".
"There's no longevity so if I weren't here tomorrow, the fair would stop but what I really want is a permanent site where it can be enjoyed as a fixed attraction forever.
"Let's stop at the top and leave them wanting more."
