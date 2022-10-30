Slough bus station fire being investigated by police

Burt bus station in SloughTim Readings
Fire services were called to Slough bus station at 01:52 BST on Saturday as the whole roof was on fire

Police are investigating a large fire that spread through a bus station.

On Saturday at 01:52 BST, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough bus station.

The fire was confirmed as extinguished at 15:30 BST and Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We are keeping an open mind as to the cause and remain on scene at this time."

