Slough bus station fire being investigated by police
- Published
Police are investigating a large fire that spread through a bus station.
On Saturday at 01:52 BST, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough bus station.
The fire was confirmed as extinguished at 15:30 BST and Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident.
A spokesperson for the police said: "We are keeping an open mind as to the cause and remain on scene at this time."
