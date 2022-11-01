Reading: Developers unable to build without consultation, council decides
Rights allowing developers to by-pass some planning application requirements have been removed by a council.
Reading Borough Council agreed a motion which prevents homes being developed without consultation with neighbours and the local planning authority.
It said removing some permitted development rights (PDR) would also stop companies building substandard homes for profit.
The decision was passed on Monday and comes into effect on 15 November.
The council claims PDR has cost Reading nearly 600 new affordable homes and the loss of at least £3.5m in contributions towards affordable housing.
It said nearly £4m in planning fees and education, leisure and transport contributions, has been lost since 2013.
'Riding roughshod'
Councillor Micky Leng said building owners and developers "have been riding roughshod over the views of neighbours and the local planning process for too many years".
He added: "We are acutely aware of the desperate need for more homes, particularly affordable homes, in Reading.
"This is not the Council saying it is anti-development. This is about fairness and ensuring all developments go through the correct democratic planning process, which should be the same process whether you are an owner or a larger developer."
During the policy committee meeting, the authority agreed the removal of PDR would apply to the town centre, district and local centres, core employment areas and other primarily commercial locations, as well as areas of poorest air quality.
