Witness to suspected pub stabbing in Reading sought by police
A specific witness to a suspected stabbing outside a pub has been urged to contact police.
Two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident at The Sportsman in Whitley, Reading, on Friday.
Thames Valley Police arrested six men between 18 and 23 years old on suspicion of attempted murder.
The force wants to speak to a woman who was seen walking along Cedar Road towards the pub at 22:44 BST on Friday.
Det Insp Laura Corscadden said the potential witness was described as white, of slim build, with dark hair worn up and was wearing a long black coat, a black cropped top, grey jogging trousers and white trainers or shoes.
The detective also urged anyone else with information to contact police.
All six men arrested have been released on bail.
