Police hunt Reading carjackers after woman pulled from car
- Published
Police are searching for suspected carjackers who pulled a woman from her vehicle at a set of traffic lights.
The woman, in her 30s, was stopped at Cemetery Junction, Reading, at around 01:50 BST on Saturday when three men dragged her from the car and drove off.
Less than half an hour earlier, three men had tried to get into another vehicle as the driver parked on nearby Junction Road.
One of the group appeared to have a firearm, officers said.
The driver, a man in his 20s who had three female passengers in the car, managed to drive away, said Thames Valley Police.
The woman's car from the later incident was found crashed 10 minutes after it was stolen.
Thames Valley Police said it believes the two incidents are linked.
The first man was described as 5ft 11ins, of slim build and was wearing a green coat, grey trousers with a black stripe, white shoes and a white and black snood covering his face.
The second offender was also described as 5ft 11ins, of slim build and was wearing all black or blue clothes, including a coat, tracksuit bottoms and shoes. He was also wearing a dark cap and a white snood over his face.
The third man was described as 5ft 11ins, of large build and was wearing a black jumper, blue coat, green bottoms and white shoes. He was also wearing a black snood, covering his face.
PC Brandon Morley appealed for witnesses to contact the force.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.