Disabled Slough woman wins case after stairlift wait
A disabled woman has won damages after her local authority took almost a year to decide on an application for a stairlift in her home.
The unnamed Slough woman, who relies on care workers and was unable to access her upstairs bedroom and bathroom, applied for a grant in May 2021.
She was instead forced to sleep, eat and wash in her downstairs living room.
Following an investigation Slough Borough Council was found to be at fault and ordered to pay her £3,550.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman discovered the council was operating a points-based waiting list for adaptations, which is against statutory guidance.
It also discovered the waiting list appeared to be an attempt to manage a backlog and circumvent the requirement to assess applications within the six-month time limit.
'Hot bath in privacy'
Investigating officer Michael King said the delay directly impacted the woman's mental wellbeing, given she had to wash and go to the toilet in a room that directly opened onto the street.
He said she would "dream of having a hot bath in privacy and being able to use the toilet like a human being".
Mr King concluded the council should pay damages for her time pursuing the matter and the distress she experienced in the delay, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It also recommended the authority scrap its disabled facilities grant (DFG) minor works waiting list process in line with statutory timeframes.
Mr King said: "I'm pleased the council is now minded to accept my report's recommendation.
"I hope this will ensure other people in Slough who have need of adaptations to their homes will not be faced with undue delay."
The cash-strapped council is currently selling off assets in a bid to balance its books with £760m of borrowed debt.
Slough Borough Council was contacted for comment.
