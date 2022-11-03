Rats nest found under bonnet of car being sold by dealer
- Published
A rats nest was found under the bonnet of a car for sale during an inspection of a second-hand car dealer.
Trading standards officers had been carrying out checks in West Berkshire and Wokingham following complaints from customers.
The car was for sale for £1,985 despite the furry occupants having destroyed the bonnet lining and chewing through a coolant tube.
Inspectors said there were also weeds growing out of the wheel arch.
The trading standards team said officers visited 12 premises and checked 51 vehicles for mileage and descriptions and 20 vehicles were examined by independent engineers.
The aim was to ensure vehicles were roadworthy, as described and that consumer rights were not being denied.
Inspectors said the majority of dealers were complying with legislation but some advice was given to some business owners.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.