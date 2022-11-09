Reading: New urgent care set to open in shopping centre
A new urgent care service is set to open in a town's shopping centre.
The centre, in Reading's Broad Street Mall, will treat people with urgent, but not life threatening healthcare problems.
Run by the HCRG Care Group it is aimed at easing pressures on the Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department and local GP services.
The centre, due to open in the next few weeks, will be open seven days a week between 08:00 and 20:00 GMT.
Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) said the centre would provide "local people with easy and quick access to healthcare if they have an urgent medical need".
It is expected to offer 100 appointments daily split between triaged appointments and referrals from Royal Berkshire Hospital's A&E department and GPs.
