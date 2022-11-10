Aerial pictures offer view of Reading Green Park Station
A bird's eye view of a town's new £20m railway station has been captured by a drone.
The photographs, taken by Reading Borough Council, show Reading Green Park Station which is set to be up and running for passengers by the spring.
The two-platform station had been expected to open in late 2020, but suffered set backs due to the pandemic and material shortages.
It will now go through a period of testing ahead of the official opening.
The station will be served by a half-hourly service north to Reading and south to Basingstoke through the day.
Built near Reading FC's Madejski Stadium it will also offer a way for football fans to travel to matches - which the council hopes will take pressure off the A33 and other routes into the town.
Work on the new railway station began in spring 2019.
It will be the first new station in the town since Reading West opened on 1 July 1906.
