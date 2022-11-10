Driver sentenced for impeding ambulance in Maidenhead
- Published
A driver has been given a suspended prison sentence for blocking an ambulance on a emergency call.
Albert Butler, 38, was filmed from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) vehicle driving along the A4 towards Maidenhead, Berkshire in February.
Butler, who admitted dangerous driving and obstructing an emergency worker, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months.
SCAS said his actions were "senseless and irresponsible".
Paramedics in a marked ambulance were driving with blue lights and sirens, responding to a medical emergency of a collapsed man, when their vehicle was impeded by Butler.
Dashcam footage showed his red Suzuki Vitara overtaking the ambulance, pulling directly in front of it and braking, intentionally slowing it down.
Albert Butler sentenced to 8 mths (suspended for 18 mths) for dangerous driving & obstructing/hindering a SCAS emergency worker in Maidenhead. He was also banned for 3 years & given a rehabilitation order.— South Central Ambulance Service (@SCAS999) November 9, 2022
Read more from @ThamesVP here: https://t.co/kuwh1e8fEx@TVP_Maidenhead pic.twitter.com/Sj8mRwUl6e
Mark Ainsworth, Director of Operations at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, said it was the "worst standard" of driving he had seen crews encounter.
"Our ambulance crews are highly-trained, able to safely drive at speed when necessary and I'm thankful that the vast majority of other road users are considerate when we need to travel on emergency lights.
"In this case, however, the senseless and irresponsible actions undertaken by the defendant put himself, other road users and our ambulance crew at risk of serious injury or even worse."
At a hearing at Reading Crown Court, Butler, of Windermere Road, Reading, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and was given 200 hours of unpaid work.
Butler was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay costs of £600.
