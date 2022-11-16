Rail disruption: Rugby fans warned not to use GWR services
- Published
Rugby fans planning to head to Twickenham for the England v New Zealand game have been warned not to use GWR services.
Industrial action involving Network Rail signallers means no trains will run after the match on Saturday.
The train operator said the strike affects "all train journeys through Reading Station".
It said those who had already bought tickets to travel to the match could get a refund or travel on another day.
GWR said on Saturday trains through the Thames Valley between London Paddington and Bristol would start at 07:30 GMT but all journeys on the route must be completed before 18:30.
The train operator said trains would continue to be disrupted on Sunday with a later start to services in the morning and some late-night services could be cancelled.
A further strike affecting the same route, also by RMT Network Rail members at Thames Valley Signalling Centre, is planned for 21 November.
Chiltern Railways said the strikes would affect its services to and from Oxford.
The Autumn Nations Series: England v New Zealand match kicks off at Twickenham on Saturday at 17:30 GMT.
