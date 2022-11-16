Slough teenager found guilty of street stabbing murder
A teenager has been found guilty of murder following a street stabbing in Berkshire.
Abdul Aziz Ansari, 18, died in hospital after being attacked near shops in Slough on 5 May.
A 16-year-old boy, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a bladed article, was convicted of murder following a trial at Reading Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 21 December.
Police found the victim with a stab wound to the chest at about 19:15 BST in a shopping precinct car park in Trelawney Avenue.
He died later that night at St Mary's Hospital in London.
Mr Ansari's family previously paid tribute to the "young community leader" who had "lobbied for anti-knife bins to be put across Slough".
In a statement, they said: "From as young as nine, he actively participated in international aid relief campaigns, rubbed shoulders with political and community leaders via interfaith [and] distributed food to Slough's homeless population.
"This was a young man who loved the most vulnerable people within society."
The family said more than 2,000 people had visited them to pay their respects.
Thames Valley Police said there were "serious concerns" about knife crime and violence in Slough.
It said Operation Deter, a "zero tolerance" approach to knife crime in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury, was extended to the town in October.
Slough area commander Supt Lee Barnham said: "This conviction shows our determination to bring those involved in knife crime to justice.
"We will not tolerate the carrying of weapons in Slough nor the use of them to cause harm."
