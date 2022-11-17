Windsor council meeting ends in chaos over chairmanship
- Published
A council meeting has ended in acrimony after councillors failed to agree on who should chair the gathering.
Members sitting on the Windsor Town Forum were meant to hear updates from the town centre manager and Thames Valley Police.
But after a delayed start to the meeting on Tuesday, councillors failed to agree on who should chair the forum.
After 20 minutes wrangling, councillor Carole Da Costa branded the meeting "ridiculous".
"It's nearly 6:50pm and the meeting should have started. This is an absolute disgrace of democracy," Ms Da Costa said.
The reason for the impasse was because neither the usual chairman, Samantha Rayner nor the vice-chairman David Cannon were able to attend.
After councillors John Bowden, Jon Davey and Helen Price failed to get enough votes to become temporary chair, a decision was finally made for Julian Sharpe to lead the meeting.
Amy Tisi and Mr Davey broke convention and voted for Mr Sharpe after having enough of "these silly little games", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
But efforts to get the meeting underway were thwarted when Mr Sharpe's connection kept dropping, making it impossible to chair the meeting.
As a result, councillors decided to adjourn.
Prior to the meeting, an earlier attempt to agree a temporary chairman in advance had also been unsuccessful.
