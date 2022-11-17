Princess of Wales visits Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
The Princess of Wales is meeting Ukrainian families who have fled to the UK since the Russian invasion.
During her visit to the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, the princess is hearing from volunteers helping refugees to settle in Berkshire
Their work includes educational classes for children as well as providing support with employment and housing.
The centre has also been involved in delivering medical and humanitarian aid to the frontline in Ukraine.
Part of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), the centre has been helping Ukrainians arriving in the UK since the start of the invasion.
The princess heard how volunteers run weekly coffee mornings to maintain a sense of community among the families.
She was told about the practical advice and support around topics such as employment and housing as the displaced families settle into life in the UK.
The princess is also joining children taking part in an art session.
The centre's art workshops help provide a way for the children to have fun, build friendships and express their emotions and experiences.
