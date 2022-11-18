Illegal vapes seized in Newbury and Hungerford by trading standards
Trading standards officers have seized 171 illegal disposable electronic cigarettes from shops.
Following an investigation prompted by complaints from members of the public, the vapes were found in premises in Newbury and Hungerford.
Officers for Bracknell Forest, West Berkshire and Wokingham said disposable vapes were a cheap and simple way to try vaping for the first time.
The officers said disposable vaping products had surged in popularity.
They said it coincided with a ban on certain products in America, which resulted in products originally destined for other markets hitting the UK.
Such products may have been compliant for other markets, but do not meet the requirements of the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016.
A statement from the Trading Standards Service said: "Incredibly popular with new vapers, these inhale activated vapes require zero experience to use and don't need to be refilled or recharged.
"In fact, for a lot of people, they are the only type of vape they'll ever need.
"A disposable is very compact and each device on average will outlast 20 cigarettes - at a fraction of the price."
The law says disposable vapes:
- Should not contain quantities of more than 2ml (this equates to around 600 puffs)
- Must not contain nicotine in excess of 20mg/ml
- Must be labelled with a UK or EU address
The officers said the vapes seized did not comply with one or more of the above areas.
Vaping among secondary-school children is rising, with nearly one in five 15-year-olds using e-cigarettes in 2021, a recent survey by NHS Digital suggested.
