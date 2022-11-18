Thomas Parker death at Reading Station: Man denies murder
- Published
A man has admitted killing a train passenger at a railway station but has pleaded not guilty to his murder.
Thomas Parker, 24, was attacked on a platform at Reading Station shortly before 23:45 BST on 30 July.
Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, of Whitby Road, Slough, admitted manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon during an appearance at Reading Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody to face a murder trial on 20 March.
In a previous statement, Mr Parker's family said they "cannot adequately express how deeply saddened and shaken we feel about his death".
"Tom was a very kind, thoughtful, and caring son," they added.
"He was popular, loving, funny, and hardworking; he was the life and soul of the party."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk