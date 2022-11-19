Man dies and two seriously hurt in Bracknell two-car collision
A man has died and an elderly couple have been seriously injured in a car crash.
A BMW 320d and a Nissan Qashqai collided on the A3095 Mill Lane in Bracknell about 16:20 GMT on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.
The BMW driver, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The Nissan driver, a man in his 70s, and his passenger, a woman in her 70s, were taken to hospital.
They were both receiving treatment at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, police said.
PC Paul Stott appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact the force.
