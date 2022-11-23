GWR and Reading rail services disrupted by power line damage
Damage to overhead cables between London and Reading is causing disruption to rail services.
Power cables came down on Wednesday morning, blocking the two fast rail lines between Paddington and Reading.
The slow lines, which include the Elizabeth Line, remain open.
Great Western Railway (GWR) services are the worst affected, with many trains cancelled. Network Rail said disruption was expected until the end of the day.
GWR said passengers using local buses should keep their tickets and send them together with their train tickets for a refund.
