M4 full closure warning between M25 and Langley
A stretch of the M4 is shutting for work on the finishing stages of the revamp to turn it into a smart motorway.
The motorway will close in both directions between junctions 4b for the M25 and 5 for Langley from 22:00 GMT on Friday.
National Highways said it was expected to fully reopen by 06:00 on Sunday.
Traffic will be diverted via the A4, A3044 & A3113 with drivers warned to allow extra time.
Rail strikes affecting 11 train companies are also set to take place on Saturday.
The next planned full weekend closure takes place between junctions 6 Slough-Windsor and 8/9 Maidenhead from Friday 2 to Monday 5 December.
The £848m project to turn the M4 into a smart motorway between junctions 3 at Hayes and 12 at Theale started in 2018.
Smart motorways involve using the hard shoulder as a running lane and using variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic.
A new radar Stopped Vehicle Detection (SVD) system identifies a stopped vehicle, typically within 20 seconds.
In January, the government paused the rollout of smart motorways amid safety concerns until five years' worth of data had been collected to assess whether or not they are safe for drivers.
