Woman dies following two-car crash in Earley
A woman in her 80s has died following a crash involving two cars.
The crash, between a Toyota Yaris and a Mercedes, happened on Wokingham Road at the Mill Lane junction in Earley shortly before 22:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Thames Valley Police said the woman, who was driving the Toyota, was taken to hospital but later died.
The force has appealed for witnesses and drivers with dash-cam footage who were in the area at the time to come forward.
The woman's next of kin has been informed and is being supported by officers.
