Windsor Castle: Christmas pomp despite monarch's absence

St George's Hall, Windsor CastlePA Media
The Nordmann fir is one of the centrepieces of Windsor's festive decorations

A tree adorned with 3,000 lights towers over St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, as the royal residence has been transformed for Christmas tourists.

Four staff spent two days dressing the castle's traditional 20ft (6m) Nordmann fir and other trees at the castle.

Queen Elizabeth II spent her last two Christmases at Windsor due to the pandemic.

However, King Charles has opted to return to the Royal Family gathering at Sandringham in Norfolk.

PA Media
Four staff spent two days dressing Christmas trees at the castle
PA Media
A festive table display in the Waterloo Chamber features items from the Royal Collection
PA Media
The Crimson drawing room is one of six locations for trees
Reuters
Elaborate garlands adorn the Grand Staircase for the festive season

