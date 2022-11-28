Police seek Reading assault and kidnap victim after arrest
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault after another man was attacked before being dragged into a car and driven off, police have said.
The incident took place in Mayfair, Reading, at around 23:40 GMT on Friday.
Two men assaulted the victim, dragged him into a Black Vauxhall Astra and drove off with him inside.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for the victim and any witnesses to contact the force.
PC Nathan Tingle, said: "Since this incident we have been unable to make contact with the victim, therefore we are appealing for him to get in touch so we can ensure his safety and speak to him about what happened."
He urged anyone who witnessed the incident or with dashcam footage to come forward.
The arrested man, from Tilehurst, has been released on police bail until 23 February.
