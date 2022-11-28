Flood alerts in place across Oxfordshire after days of heavy rainfall
After days of heavy rain, five flood alerts are in place across Oxfordshire.
Flooding of roads and farmland is expected but properties should be safe from the rising waters, according to the Met Office and Environment Agency.
However, river levels are expected to remain high over the next couple of days and people are being warned to be prepared.
The alerts affect a number of rivers covering large parts of the county.
One is in place for the River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford.
The River Evenlode from Moreton-in-Marsh to Cassington and the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock are affected.
The River Leach from Northleach to Mill Lane, the River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to Islip and the River Thames and tributaries are also under the warning.
