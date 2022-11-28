Maidenhead golf course homes may not be completed until 2041
Plans to build 2,000 homes on a golf course may not be completed until after 2040, it has been revealed.
Developer Cala Homes said it plans to submit an outline scheme for the 15-year project at Maidenhead Golf Club next spring.
The proposed development, named the Elizabeth Quarter, would sit on the 132-acre site in Shoppenhangers Road.
The estate would include two schools, a local centre, cycle paths, and public open spaces, according to the plans.
The application has been met with resistance from campaign group Maidenhead Great Park, who say the loss of trees and wildlife as a result of the development would be "environmental vandalism".
The group said the site should become a great park for residents to enjoy and to help battle climate change.
The Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead bought the lease of the golf course from the club for nearly £16m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
However, golf members can choose to stay at the site until the end of 2025.
'Completely napalmed'
Andrew Aldridge, land director at Cala Homes, said if the company gets planning permission from the council, development could start in January 2026, meaning it could take until 2041 for construction to be completed.
Of the 2,000 homes, 600 would be affordable. More than 50% of the dwellings are proposed to be family homes and the other 50% would be flats, said LDRS.
Under the plans, the ancient woodland Rushington Copse near the north end of the site would be retained, with a buffer zone from the proposed homes to provide a central park.
Mr Aldridge said the developer would retain as many trees as possible on the golf course site.
"The talk at the moment is that it feels like [the site] will be completely napalmed and that's not the case at all," he insisted.
Cala Homes has launched a public survey, which will run until 7 December. A second round of consultation would be held at a later point, it said.
