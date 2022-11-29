Slough: Shake up for local democracy as boundaries move
Changes to the number of wards in a borough have been proposed following a review of electoral boundaries.
The final layout of Slough Borough Council would see it with 21 two-ward councillors.
Currently it has 13 three-councillor wards, one two-councillor ward, and one one-councillor ward. The number of councillors would remain at 42.
The Local Government Boundary Commission made the recommendations for the borough following a review.
The changes will become law once approved by Parliament.
The council has decided to move to all-elections next year where every councillor stands for election, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Its final by-thirds election, where a third of councillors stand, will take place this year.
'Electoral fairness'
Some of the proposals include splitting Upton Lea from Wexham, adding another Langley ward called Langley Leads, and merging Lynch Hill with Northborough.
Feedback from 65 residents and organisations helped shape the Slough wards, LDRS said.
Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: "We are very grateful to people in Slough.
"We looked at all the views they gave us. They helped us improve our earlier proposals.
"We believe the new arrangements will deliver electoral fairness while maintaining local ties."
Staff at the council will ensure that the arrangements are in place for the May 2023 elections.
