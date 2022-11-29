Twyford: Stolen dogs reunited with owner after three years
- Published
A "delighted" man has been reunited with his dogs which were stolen three years ago and found 200 miles away.
The two beagles were wandering near Twyford, Berkshire and traced back to their owner in North Wales via their microchips, Wokingham Borough Council said.
The council said the dogs immediately recognised their former owner when he arrived to pick them up.
In England all dogs over eight weeks old must be microchipped.
One of the dogs was taken in by the authority's animal wardens, the other was handed in to a local vets.
When the council called the owner, he was already in the area having been notified by the vets that his other dog had been found.
He was "delighted" to be going home "with not one, but two of his canine companions" the council said.
However, it added there was another dog which was "sadly yet to be found".
'Recognised his owner'
On being reunited the council's animal warden said: "The gentleman was absolutely elated and I know the rest of his family were thrilled to bits as well.
"There's no question that the dog we picked up recognised his old owner immediately - he became very sprightly for a nine-year-old, which is getting on a bit in dog years."
Councillor Ian Shenton executive member for environment, sport and leisure said: "Microchipping is extremely important, especially as dog theft has very sadly been on the increase."
