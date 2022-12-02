M4: Multi-vehicle crash forces motorway closure near Slough
A crash involving several vehicles has led to the closure of a stretch of the M4.
The collision happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 6 for Slough and 8/9 for Maidenhead.
National Highways said police, fire and ambulance crews were at the scene and one of the vehicles had overturned.
Diversions are in place from junction 6 with motorists being urged to plan ahead, re-route or even delay their journey.
The #M4 is now closed westbound between J6 (#Slough) and J8/9 (#Maidenhead) due to a serious collision. All emergency services are in attendance.— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) December 2, 2022
Delays are building on the approach to J6.
