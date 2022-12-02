M4: Multi-vehicle crash forces motorway closure near Slough

The motorway has been closed following the crash near Slough

A crash involving several vehicles has led to the closure of a stretch of the M4.

The collision happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 6 for Slough and 8/9 for Maidenhead.

National Highways said police, fire and ambulance crews were at the scene and one of the vehicles had overturned.

Diversions are in place from junction 6 with motorists being urged to plan ahead, re-route or even delay their journey.

