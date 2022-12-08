Reading: People arrested after barricade in flat above restaurant

Police outside Flavour of Mauritius
Police officers were called to an incident in a flat on Caversham Road, Reading, on Thursday

Police have made arrests after people barricaded themselves in a flat on a major town road.

Thames Valley Police were called to the flat above restaurant Flavour of Mauritius on Caversham Road, in Reading on Thursday.

An officer on the ground told the BBC arrests have been made and riot police did attend the incident.

The road was closed between Richfield Avenue and the A329 Vastern Road until around 10:25 BST.

