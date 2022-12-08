Reading: People arrested after barricade in flat above restaurant
- Published
Police have made arrests after people barricaded themselves in a flat on a major town road.
Thames Valley Police were called to the flat above restaurant Flavour of Mauritius on Caversham Road, in Reading on Thursday.
An officer on the ground told the BBC arrests have been made and riot police did attend the incident.
The road was closed between Richfield Avenue and the A329 Vastern Road until around 10:25 BST.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.