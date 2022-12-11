Slough set to host anti-violent crime Knife Angel sculpture
A sculpture made from knives is set to go on show in Slough.
Standing 27ft (8m) high, the Knife Angel is made from about 100,000 bladed weapons collected through knife amnesty bins from 43 police forces.
It features messages from families of the victims of knife crime engraved on its wings.
Thames Valley Police said it would be used as a "focal point" to bring people together in the town "to take a collective stand against violence".
The angel will stand at the Arbour Park Stadium in Slough throughout January.
The force said events have been planned, including workshops, group activities and a candlelit vigil at the sculpture to remember those who have lost their life through knife crime.
The statue, which took two years to make, was created by the British Ironwork Centre in 2017.
It has travelled to numerous towns across England since it was initially made to be shown in Trafalgar Square, London.
