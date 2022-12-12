Kyron Lee murder probe: Further arrest over Slough stabbing
Another man has been arrested as police continue to investigate a fatal street stabbing.
Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court, Slough, on 2 October.
Police said he was knocked off his bike by a car in Earls Lane and attacked by a group of men who were in the vehicle.
The force said a 24-year-old, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been released on bail until 8 March.
A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Lee's cause of death to be shock and haemorrhage, as a result of a stab wound to his right leg.
Thames Valley Police said, to date, 13 other people had been arrested - five of whom had been charged:
- Khalid Nur, aged 20, of Graylands Close, Slough, has been charged with murder and disguising criminal property. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set
- Yaqhub Mussa, aged 21, of Daylesford Grove, Slough, has been charged with one count of murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set
- Mohammed Elgamri, aged 18, of Carter Close, Windsor, and a 17-year-old boy from Slough, have both been charged with one count of murder. They have been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set
- Yakoub Tarafi, aged 18, of Upton Road, Slough, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. He has been remanded in custody to appear at court at a date yet to be set
- A 20-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains on police bail
- A 23-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice and remains on police bail
- A 27-year-old man, from Slough, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He has since been de-arrested for murder but re-arrested for assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He is on bail
- An 18-year-old man, from London, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice and is on bail
- Two 18-year-old men, from Portsmouth, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been released on police bail
- A man, 27, and a woman, 23, both from Slough, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on bail
