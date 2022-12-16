Ascot crash: Woman, 91, killed after being hit by van
A 91-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van.
Thames Valley Police officers were called to the High Street, near to the Stag Public House in Ascot, Berkshire at about 11:10 GMT.
The collision involved a white Peugeot boxer van. Officers said no arrests had been made.
The woman was taken to hospital but died from her injuries. Her next of kin have been informed. A road closure put in place has now been lifted.
Sgt Darren Brown, of the joint operations serious collision investigation unit, said: "We are investigating this collision in which a woman has tragically died.
"Our thoughts remain with her family at this most difficult of times."
He added: "We would like to thank members of the public for their patience while the road was closed, but it was necessary to conduct our investigation."
Police have asked any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
