Alleged child rape at mental health hospital investigated by police
Police are investigating a report of a rape at a children's mental health care hospital in Berkshire.
Thames Valley Police said the alleged rape of a patient, a girl, happened in 2019 at Taplow Manor, Maidenhead.
It said the alleged attack was reported to the force by a third party on 3 November.
The force said it was conducting a thorough investigation into the allegation. It added no arrests had been made.
The 60-bed independent hospital provides specialist mental health services for young people aged between 12 and 18.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Taplow Manor, formerly known as Huntercombe Hospital Maidenhead, as requires improvement following an inspection in June.
Active Care Group, which runs Taplow Manor, has been approached for comment.
