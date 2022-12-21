Tenant claims council left black mould untreated
- Published
A man has accused his local council of "months of inaction" after he reported black mould in his home.
Craig Faulkner, 51, rents a home in Lower Earley, Reading, from Wokingham Borough Council (WBC).
He said the mould first began to spread throughout the house in April after a water leak.
Stephen Conway, WBC housing lead, said the council "would never leave one of our tenants living in a property with a serious black mould problem".
He added: "We investigate all reports of mould to us and treat them appropriately and quickly."
The council has begun a project to remove the mould, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Mr Faulkner, his partner and their two dogs were moved to a chalet at California County Park in Finchampstead on 10 December so that the work could take place, it reported.
"I raised it in April and only now are they [the council] deciding to do anything about it," Mr Faulkner said.
"It's been going on for nine months, there's water leaking onto the floorboards and the carpets have gone mouldy, you can smell it."
The resident added he has a heart problem and believed there were toxins in his body from the mould.
"There's black mould right through the floorboards, the ceilings, on the bed, under the floorboards," he said.
Mr Faulkner said he and his partner had since been moved from California County Park to new accommodation.
