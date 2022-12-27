Newbury theatre gives away cost-of-living panto tickets
- Published
More than 500 tickets to a pantomime have been given away by a theatre in response to the cost-of-living crisis.
The Corn Exchange raised more than £8,500 to allow it to donate tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk to children and families who could not afford them.
The theatre in Newbury, Berkshire, received money from charitable trusts and also people buying tickets.
Theatre director Katy Griffiths said it allowed families to "see and experience" pantomime.
People buying tickets to the pantomime were asked if they could buy extra seats in a "panto pay it forwards" scheme, Ms Griffith said there had been a "wonderful response".
"It was the idea of being able able to share panto and wonderful family experiences with groups of people who aren't in a position to be able afford to attend the theatre," she said.
"We always have some spare capacity across the run, so it's much better to have those seats filled with people who wouldn't be able to come otherwise."
The scheme also provided more than 300 places for children on pupil premium funding to allow them to attend the show with their schools in the pre-Christmas period.
Families who qualified for free tickets were nominated by local charities and community groups.
It is hoped the scheme will continue for the theatre's 2023 pantomime.