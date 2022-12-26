Work continues after Fobney Treatment works suffers Christmas fault
Homes in parts of Berkshire were left without water on Christmas Day following a fault at a treatment works.
Thames Water said an "operational outage" at its Fobney treatment works occurred on Sunday evening and issues with low pressure were continuing on Boxing Day.
It urged people to "use water wisely" over the coming days as engineers continued to work on the facility.
The West Berkshire RG7 postcode area and parts of Reading are also affected.
