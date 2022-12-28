Windsor hospice collecting Christmas trees for donations
A hospice has organised a collection of discarded Christmas trees in exchange for a small donation.
People in Windsor can book with Thames Hospice for Christmas trees to be picked up and recycled in January.
Donations made would then go towards patients' meals, treatment supplies such as bandages, or a home visit.
"Every single pound or note counts to us where we're open every day of the year," Stephanie Peters from Thames Hospice said.
"It's a brilliant initiative, it takes the hassle away because it's a bit of a faff getting rid of the tree," she added.
She told the BBC the hospice has been busy during the festive period: "We are enormously grateful for our community who support us and are so generous."
