Former Slough leader reflects on politics at 100
A former council leader who is turning 100 said his birthday wish is that more young people would get involved in local politics.
Richard Stokes led Slough Borough Council in a five party coalition from 2004, retiring as a councillor at the age of 89.
Mr Stokes joins the list of centenarians on Monday,
He started his political career as a Labour councillor in 1983 but defected to the Liberal Party in 1987.
He became leader of the council between 2004 and 2008 when five parties, including the Liberals, Liberal Democrats, Conservatives, and Independents, formed a coalition to oust Labour.
'Gone downhill'
Reflecting back he said: "We finished in the top ten of local authorities in Britain for good management.
"We built over £10m worth of cash reserves and we had the lowest council tax rate in the South East, we were commended for efficient management."
The dominant Labour party returned in 2008 and Mr Stokes retired. He said the council had gone "downhill" since then.
Slough Borough Council effectively declared bankruptcy in July 2021 after discovering a £760m borrowing debt following historic accounting errors.
Mr Stokes put the financial woes down to "bad business" and councillors not questioning or challenging proposals or decisions.
He also criticised its decision to buy office blocks in the town and a cinema outside Slough "when the day of cinemas are over".
Mr Stokes, who said he still has a "lingering interest" in politics, said the biggest change in Slough was the "decline" of the High Street.
For his 100th birthday wish, he said he wants more young people to get involved with local politics and has called for a debating society for youths to get involved in.
