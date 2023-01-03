Wokingham: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
- Published
A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car.
The man, aged in his 40s, was hit by a black Toyota Yaris on the A329 Reading Road at the junction of Larch Avenue, in Wokingham, at 20:40 GMT on Monday.
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Wokingham, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Thames Valley Police said.
The force has said they both remain in custody.
In a statement the police said the Toyota Yaris did not stop after the collision with the pedestrian.
Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage have been urged to contact the force.
