Reading's The Oracle: Rental flats plan submitted for shopping centre
Plans for hundreds of new rental homes, flexible working spaces and shops at a shopping centre have been submitted.
The scheme at The Oracle in Reading would replace the former Debenhams store and features 449 homes and a new cinema.
The submitted plans, following a public consultation, have seen the number of flats dropped by 26.
Developer Hammerson said energy for the site would come from the River Kennet via water source heat pumps.
It said it hoped to achieve a BREEAM rating - a mark of sustainability for buildings - of "excellence" for the scheme.
