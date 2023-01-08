Ukrainian Orthodox Christmas service held at Reading School
- Published
People from Ukraine have been celebrating Christmas Mass - Eastern Orthodox - in a school chapel.
On Saturday, the Ukrainian community in the Thames Valley area gathered for a service at Reading School's Chapel.
Some Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Day on 7 January, according to the Julian calendar, which differs to the Gregorian calendar.
Liza, 15, said: "It's really important for us because we feel like we are at home."
Liza came to the UK with her mother, Olena, and younger sister, Katya.
"Nobody ever expected we will be here today," she said.
"Christmas last year was amazing, we invite lots of my relatives and it was so beautiful, so calm, so peaceful, because I was with my dear people."
'Our culture and religion'
Julia Yushchenko,19, who is staying in Sunningdale, said: "It's important to be here today to respect our culture and religion."
She told the BBC she and her family left the Kyiv region in April 2022 and found their sponsor on Facebook.
"One of English volunteer help us, he was a bus driver who was driving us from Ukrainian border to Brighton," she said.
She said her grandmother, who does not speak English, was "so happy to be here with all of us and members of our family".
"This time last year, all the people that will be here today didn't know each other," added Mick Polleck, organiser and deputy head of Ukrainian community centre.
"You have to remember that whilst we're here celebrating Christmas, their fathers, brothers, husbands, cousins, grandfathers, are still in Ukraine fighting."
An Orthodox priest from Acton carried out the service.
Mr Polleck said a priest would be holding a service once a month. The next one will be on 15 January to commemorate Christ's baptism.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.