Family appeal for missing 93-year-old man in Earley
- Published
A family has made an appeal for information after a 93-year-old man went missing.
Sidney Box, also know as Donald or Don, was last seen on Silverdale Road, Earley, Berkshire, on Thursday at 20:20 GMT.
Thames Valley Police have said he was known to frequent Reading, and it was possible he was not wearing shoes and walks with a limp.
His daughter, Tamsin Thomas, said the family was "frantic".
Supt Adrian Hall, of Thames Valley Police, said: "Sidney's disappearance is completely out of character, and naturally, given the passage of time, the weather conditions, and the clothing he was wearing, we and his family are extremely concerned for his wellbeing.
"We have no information that suggests that he would have left the area, although we do know he was a former GWR rail worker."
He asked anyone who might have seen him at a local train station to get in touch.
'Worst experience'
He also urged anyone who was in the Wilderness Road area on Friday at about 08:10 GMT or Ryhill Way at about 19:00 GMT to check dash-cam and CCTV footage.
Ms Thomas, 56, from Earley, said: "We need leads, we need people that have actually seen him because that's what we're missing.
"I can't find a word to describe how it feels, we're just frantic."
"It's the worst experience anybody could ever go through because we don't know where he is."
Mr Box is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of a slim build and was last seen wearing a black dressing gown with a red stripe, a blue jumper and grey trousers.
Berkshire Lowland Search & Rescue and dog teams are assisting with the search.
Ms Thomas said the family had been amazed by the support, adding: "We couldn't do it without all of them".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.