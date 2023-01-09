Maidenhead man pleads guilty of causing death by careless driving
- Published
A man has been jailed for causing death by careless driving after he hit a man on a motorcycle and did not stop.
David Greenleaf, 67, was injured in a collision on Henley Road in Maidenhead and later died in hospital.
At Reading Crown Court on Friday, Andrew Leonard, 47, of Bakers Lane, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.
He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a collision.
Mr Leonard was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.
The crash happened on the evening of 22 September 2021 when Mr Leonard overtook a Vauxhall Corsa near the junction with Pinkneys Drive.
Mr Greenleaf, a postman of 30 years in Maidenhead, was riding his motorcycle in front of the Corsa and was knocked from his bike.
The police said Mr Leonard did not stop at the scene and Mr Greenleaf died from his injuries on 6 October.
Mr Greenleaf's family shared a tribute following the sentencing and said he is "sadly missed".
"Life is sometimes very cruel and this is an occasion when a thoughtless, spineless individual has caused needless grief and pain to many people," they wrote.
"David was a hard working caring individual who served his community."
"No one and certainly no sentence can bring David back," they added. "David was taken from us all far too early."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.