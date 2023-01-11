Slough teenager becomes one of UK's youngest HGV drivers
- Published
A teenager has become one of the UK's youngest HGV drivers, but cannot take to the roads as he has been unable to get insurance.
Gurrajan Dhaliwal, from Slough, Berkshire, passed his category C + E Class One driving test at the age of 18 years and two months in October.
But because of his age he has struggled to find a company willing to insure him.
Mr Dhaliwal said he hoped to start working next month.
Inspired to follow in the footsteps of his truck-driving father, the 18-year-old said his first lesson was "terrifying".
He said: "The vehicle is so long, if you turn wrong the back wheels can go on the kerb, you could injure someone, damage property or your own lorry, so you have to be very, very careful.
"The trickiest part is being on roundabouts and other road users not understanding how the lorry works because an HGV requires more than just its own lane to turn."
Applicants for a category C + E HGV test amust be over 18 and hold a full UK driving licence.
Licence holders are entitled to drive and handle articulated vehicles over 7.5 tonnes with a detachable or separate trailer.
Mr Dhaliwal said while passing the test felt "amazing" most insurance companies "won't even look at insuring me because of my age".
He said: "I know a few people a year older than me who have managed to find insurance so I am confident that I should be able to get insured."
The Association of British Insurers said it was unable to comment on individual cases but advised Mr Dhaliwal to contact an insurance broker who "may be able to help".
According to the Driving Vehicle and Licensing Authority 419 people aged 18 across Great Britain hold a category C+E HGV licence.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.