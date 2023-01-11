Wokingham search for gypsy and traveller sites gets under way
- Published
A search has begun for places to host gypsy and traveller communities, many of which claim they camp illegally because of a shortage of sites.
Wokingham Borough Council is asking landowners, housing developers and local bodies to put forward sites which may be suitable.
The council said it wanted to play its part "in helping to meet local need within the borough".
Nationwide there is a shortage of sites for the travelling community.
Councils have a statutory requirement to assess the accommodation needs of gypsies and travellers, along with the settled population, and develop a strategy to address it, Wokingham Borough Council said.
'Protected status'
The call for sites, being undertaken as part of the council's Local Plan Update exercise which involves allocating land for development, will identify those available either now or in the future, it added
Councillor Lindsay Ferris said: "We have a duty to plan for everyone who lives in our borough and our gypsy and traveller communities will also require additional space and pitches in years to come.
"These communities, which have protected status as an ethnic group, face a shortage of sites nationally and we want to play our part in helping to meet local need within the borough."
In 2020, the council approved a plan to add four pitches to Finchampstead Caravan Club bringing the total to eight, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Last October, a dedicated site for travellers in nearby Reading was given approval by its council, despite opposition from neighbours.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.