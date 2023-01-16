Riverside pub in Burghfield Bridge shuts as heavy rain causes flooding
A country pub was forced to shut after a river to burst its banks, flooding the grounds, following heavy rain.
The Cunning Man in Burghfield Bridge, near Reading, Berkshire, announced the closure on Sunday blaming a "slightly wet pub".
The River Kennet, which runs alongside the pub's garden, overflowed on Saturday night.
While the water reached the entrance steps, it did not make it inside, the pub said.
"It's with sincerest apologies that we will have to close for today, due to a slightly wet pub," The Cunning Man said in a Facebook post.
"We will keep you all updated in due course. Have a great day and we will see you all soon."
The pub confirmed later it would reopen on Monday.
A number of flood warnings remain in place in the area, meaning flooding is possible, including for the River Kennet between Thatcham and Reading.